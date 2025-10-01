Celebrity Solstice Repositioning to Asia

The Celebrity Solstice is currently offering a series of repositioning voyages ahead of its winter season in Southeast Asia and the Far East.

Having completed a summer deployment in Alaska, the 2008-built ship embarked on an open-jaw cruise to Hawaii in late September. The 11-night cruise sailed from Vancouver before ending in Honolulu in early October.

The 122,000-ton vessel is now offering a 19-night cruise to the South Pacific Islands and Tahiti, which sails from Honolulu to Sydney.

The itinerary is also set to visit New Zealand and sails to six destinations, including Papeete, where the Solstice arrives for an overnight visit.

On its way to Singapore, the Solstice is also set to offer a 13-night cruise to Australia and Indonesia that sails to Airlie Beach, Darwin, Bali and more.

Starting in November, the ship offers a regular series of 12-night cruises to Southeast Asia and the Far East.

The open-jaw itineraries sail between Singapore and Hong Kong, including visits to destinations in Thailand, Vietnam and more.

The deployment features ports like Halong Bay, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Laem Chabang and Ko Samui.

After its season in Southeast Asia, the Celebrity Solstice is set to undergo a major refurbishment at a shipyard in Singapore.

Part of a $250 million effort to modernize Solstice-class ships, the project includes the addition of new public areas and dining venues.

Among the new features being added to the ship is Sunset Park, which is said to be designed to transform the top deck of the 2,850-guest vessel.

All staterooms onboard the ship are also set to be refreshed during the refit, while four new categories will be added.

The updated Celebrity Solstice is set to debut in early March 2026, ahead of another summer deployment sailing to Alaska from Vancouver.