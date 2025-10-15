Celebrity Showcases Entertainment Offering on Xcel

Celebrity Cruises has announced that it will offer its most expansive offering yet aboard the Celebrity Xcel in November.

From November, the Celebrity Xcel will sail her inaugural season from Fort Lauderdale, offering seven-night itineraries alternating between The Bahamas, Mexico, Cayman Islands, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten.

In summer 2026, the Celebrity Xcel will set sail on her inaugural European season, where guests can immerse themselves in the Mediterranean on seven- to 11-night journeys out of Barcelona and Athens, including all-new overnight stays in Madeira, Portugal.

“Celebrity Xcel will further elevate Celebrity’s award-winning offering to create a world-class entertainment destination our guests are going to love,” said Lisa Lehr, vice president of entertainment for Celebrity Cruises. “With over 75 resident performers, guests will find unforgettable experiences and unexpected surprises at every turn.”

The new entertainment lineup includes three production shows in the Theatre:

“Mainstage” is a high-energy live music concert that transports audiences to the world’s most iconic music festivals

“Between Takes” transports guests to a 1920s Hollywood backlot straight into the mayhem between “cut” and “action”, as a crew endeavors to create the next blockbuster, and

Chapters is a poetic and visual journey through nature, transformation and self-discovery.

The company said that in The Club, two new shows are available:

“254 West” guests find themselves in the 80s on the closing night for the iconic 254 West club. After closing time, guests are invited to stay for the 254 West After Party.

“HOTEL” brings a scandal, a spectacle and a crime that needs solving. The comedic “whodunit” performance keeps audiences guessing.

Live music and new dance parties include the following:

Piano bar entertainment

The Saddle Up Saloon, with a dance-along live band and country favorites

A candlelit concert experience

Bora, featuring roaming musicians, and

The Shine the Night party.

At The Bazaar, entertainment extends guests’ time in the destinations they visit. Four unique festivals (Carnival, Aqua, Viva and Flora) will be available to guests.

For guests seeking friendly competition, new games on the Celebrity Xcel include:

High Stakes, a high-energy, mass participatory elimination game

Brain Spin, a fast-paced game show

Guests will bring a robot to life in an escape room-style game

A destination-themed mystery game, and

Game On at The Club.

For guests under 18, a digital game wall will level up the gaming experience at Camp at Sea with more than 50 new games.