Celebrity Edge Kicks Off Third Season in Australia, South Pacific

The Celebrity Edge has arrived in Australia to kick off its third season in the South Pacific, Celebrity Cruises announced in a press release.

According to the company, the 2018-built vessel docked in Sydney on Monday, completing a 19-night transpacific cruise from Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Celebrity Edge is now set to offer 17 cruises departing from Australia and New Zealand through April 2026.

“With its revolutionary, outward-facing design, the Celebrity Edge has been a game changer for the cruise industry, offering guests premium travel with enriching experiences and culinary journeys,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises.

“Sailings on the Celebrity Edge are much more than just a vacation, and we’re thrilled to welcome her back to these waters for a third season, providing immersive experiences that showcase all this incredible region has to offer.”

For its first cruise out of Sydney, the 2,900-guest vessel is offering an 11-night itinerary to the world-heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef.

According to Celebrity, the ship’s season was designed to provide greater access to New Zealand, with seven of its 17 itineraries sailing to the region.

The deployment is highlighted by a 13-night ‘Holiday Cruise,’ which will feature scenic cruising in the country’s fjords, such as Milford, Doubtful and Dusky Sounds, in addition to visits to seven ports of call.

The Celebrity Edge is also offering a seven-night ‘Australia Wine Journey’ that will explore renowned vineyards throughout Hobart, Kangaroo Island, Adelaide and Melbourne.

Other highlights of the season include 54 new shore excursions, as well as the company’s first-ever visit to Newcastle.

Continuing its season in Australia, Celebrity will celebrate the arrival of the Celebrity Solstice in Sydney on Tuesday.

The company said that the call will mark the first time that the port welcomes Celebrity ships on two consecutive days.