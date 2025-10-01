Celebrity Cruises Offering Private Room Experience

Celebrity Cruises is offering a series of private room experiences onboard its newest ship, the Celebrity Ascent, with The Annex.

According to the company’s website, guests can pay an extra fee to have the room for themselves for up to 2.5 hours for various functions for groups.

Celebrity offers six bookable experiences for groups of a maximum of ten guests, with each package focusing on a different activity.

Prices start at $350 per package and also include food and beverage items, in addition to a private host and additional services, depending on the chosen experience.

Among the options is a Personal Karaoke Party, which offers a projection screen and media capabilities, as well as a professional karaoke media set with over 100,000 songs. This package also includes pre-selected snacks and a professional group photo.

The Game Day Streaming experience offers a projection screen and media capabilities, in addition to 2.5 hours of web streaming, pre-selected snacks and a variety of 20 beers.

Guests can also book the room for private parties and celebrations as part of a package that offers themed decorations, pre-selected snacks, two bottles of bubbles, a celebration cake and a professional group photo.

The three packages also include four sharable food items and a minibar stocked with water and soft drinks.

Five additional guests can join any of the private experiences for a $35 per person surcharge, according to the company’s policy.

For an additional fee, passengers can also opt for a series of add-on packages, which include an à la carte food menu, as well as additional alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

According to Celebrity, the room was designed for “memorable group experiences” and offers a large projection screen for movie screenings, karaoke parties and more.

The Annex is also equipped with a golf and sports simulator that offers over 90 games and the latest Ping golf clubs.

As the fourth ship in the company’s Edge series, the Celebrity Ascent was built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France and entered service in late 2023.