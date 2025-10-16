Carnival’s Mardi Completes Comprehensive Drydock

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that the Mardi Gras has returned to action with a variety of enhancements following a comprehensive drydock in Marseille, France.

The ship sets sail from Barcelona on a 15-day transatlantic journey back to her homeport of Port Canaveral, Fla., to resume a year-round schedule of cruises to stunning destinations in the Caribbean.

The company said in a press release that among the new additions are new connecting doors across 100 staterooms, which offer more flexibility for multi-generational families and larger groups to enjoy their vacation together.

Carnival Adventures was revamped with a new layout, and the casino was expanded with new slot machines. Several retail venues were refreshed, including Tag Heuer, Breitling, Pandora and Swarovski.

The ship also underwent a series of changes aimed at improving accessibility, including redesigned walkways and upgraded features in both public areas and guest cabins.

“The Mardi Gras was a game-changer when she debuted as our first Excel-class ship, and now she’s setting the pace again as the first in her class to complete a drydock,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“These updates not only enhance the onboard experience for families and groups but also signal the exciting direction we’re heading in with future fleet enhancements,” Duffy added.

The company added that guests onboard will enjoy a 15-day transatlantic sailing from Barcelona to Port Canaveral, featuring stops in Málaga and Cádiz (Seville), Spain; Tenerife, Canary Islands; and Carnival’s exclusive destination, Celebration Key.

The 6,400-passenger ship will homeport in Port Canaveral year-round, where she will continue to offer seven- to nine-day itineraries visiting Caribbean destinations.

In 2027, the Mardi Gras will be the first Excel-class, and the biggest in the fleet, to offer short four- and five-day itineraries to the Caribbean.