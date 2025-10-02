Carnival’s Heald: Government Shutdown Does Not Affect Cruises

The U.S. government shutdown does not have a direct impact on cruise ship operations, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald said.

“There were some people asking about deliveries to the ships, goods and whether it would affect the ports and the stevedores. There’s no effect on anything,” he said in a social media update.

Heald noted that Carnival sent a notice to guests currently sailing in Hawaii on the Carnival Spirit, noting that some of the national parks may have to close.

“It may affect some of the excursions, so we did send notices to the people involved, and we’ll take care of them,” he added.

“Hopefully it won’t happen, but it has no major effect on any of our ships or any of our cruises,” Heald said.

The U.S. federal government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to reach a deal on funding, CNN reported.

While federal workers across the country are impacted, agencies and activities deemed essential are still operating normally.

TSA agents, Customs and Border Protection agents, port employees and other federal workers that serve the cruise industry are included in the essential group.

Federally operated attractions, such as museums, monuments and parks, are likely to remain closed during the shutdown.

Two Carnival vessels are currently offering cruises to Hawaii: the Carnival Legend and the Carnival Spirit.

Offering ‘Journeys’ itineraries from the West Coast, the vessels departed from San Francisco and Seattle, respectively.

The ships are making visits to various destinations in the islands, including Honolulu in Oahu, Nawiliwili in Kauai, Kahului in Maui and Oahu.

The itineraries also feature visits to ports in other countries, such as Victoria in Canada and Ensenada in Mexico.