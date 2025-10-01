Carnival Venezia to Homeport in Miami, More Options on Magic and Vista

Carnival Cruise Line has opened new 2027-28 reservations for three ships in Miami and Port Canaveral, announcing a move to South Florida for the Carnival Venezia and expanded options aboard the Carnival Magic and Carnival Vista.

The company said in a press release that new sailings are now available featuring a variety of itinerary lengths that visit the Caribbean.

Carnival Venezia

The Carnival Venezia’s new homeport is Miami beginning in May 2027. The move will follow a seasonal program from Port Canaveral.

From Miami, the ship will sail a series of six- and eight-day Caribbean cruises, offering sailings through April 2028.

Six-day western Caribbean voyages feature stops at Celebration Key as well as calls in ports such as Ocho Rios or Montego Bay in Jamaica, and Grand Cayman, Grand Turk and Amber Cove.

Eight-day cruises feature several other marquee Caribbean destinations such as Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao and Amber Cove.

Carnival Magic

The Carnival Magic will continue to homeport in Miami and expand its program with a variety of six- and eight-day cruises across the Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean.

Itineraries feature visits to Celebration Key, Amber Cove, RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, as well as Grand Turk, San Juan, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and St. Croix. Southern Caribbean voyages feature calls in Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao.

Carnival Vista

The Carnival Vista will offer expanded options to Port Canaveral with a variety of week-long itineraries that explore The Bahamas, as well as the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

The ship’s year-round program from Port Canaveral will offer destinations including Celebration Key, RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay and Isla Tropicale, as well as Montego Bay, Grand Cayman, San Juan, St. Maarten and St. Thomas.