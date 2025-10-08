Carnival Mardi Gras Undergoing Drydock in Marseille

The Mardi Gras is currently undergoing its first scheduled drydock at the Chantier Naval de Marseille in France.

The LNG-powered ship arrived at the European shipyard in late September, following a transatlantic crossing that started in Port Canaveral.

Delivered to Carnival Cruise Line in 2021, the Mardi Gras is now undergoing routine maintenance and class inspections, as well as general upkeep.

Among the work being carried out is the application of a new coat of antifouling paint on the ship’s hull, which also includes a refresh of its livery.

While details will be announced at a later date, the 5,200-guest ship is expected to undergo updates to its public areas and features as well.

According to Carnival’s Brand Ambassador John Heald, specific changes coming to the ship will be revealed soon.

Upon concluding its scheduled drydock, the Mardi Gras is set to welcome guests back on October 16, 2025.

Sailing from Barcelona, the 2021-built vessel offers a 14-night repositioning voyage back to Port Canaveral.

The trans-Atlantic crossing includes visits to destinations in Spain, such as Málaga, Cádiz and Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

The itinerary also includes a visit to the company’s new private destination in Grand Bahama, Celebration Key.

Upon arriving in Port Canaveral, the ship kicks off a series of six- to nine-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

The itineraries are highlighted by visits to a wide range of destinations, such as Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and Amber Cove.

As the first ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel class, the Mardi Gras was built at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland and was delivered in 2021.

The 183,900-ton vessel was later followed by the Carnival Celebration in 2022 and the Carnival Jubilee in 2023.

Carnival is now welcoming two Excel class ships to its fleet, the Carnival Festivale in 2027 and the Carnival Tropicale in 2028.