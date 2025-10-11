Carnival Legend Makes Surprise Return to Acapulco

The Carnival Legend made a surprise call Saturday in Acapulco, Mexico, marking the line’s first return to the iconic Pacific coastal city in more than 15 years, according to a press release.

The unexpected visit resulted when the ship’s itinerary had to be changed due to a weather diversion.

Following Carnival Legend’s visit to Acapulco, the ship will continue the rest of its planned itinerary, which is a 16-day repositioning cruise from San Francisco to Galveston. Along the way, it’s scheduled to call on Puntarenas, Costa Rica; Cartagena, Columbia; and Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands before transiting the Panama Canal on Oct. 16 and arriving to Galveston on Oct. 22.

Carnival last visited Acapulco in 2010, and after today’s call, there is more to come as earlier this year, the cruise line announced that the Carnival Legend will return to Acapulco as part of a special Carnival Journeys voyage in 2027. That 16-day repositioning cruise will depart Tampa, Fla. on April 4, 2027, and will sail to Seattle, featuring a full Panama Canal transit and visits to Cartagena and Santa Marta, Colombia, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico – and Acapulco.