Carnival Hurricane Issues Update as Melissa Intensifies

Carnival Cruise Line is adjusting itineraries to avoid the path of Melissa, which intensified into a Category 5 hurricane on Monday.

The company’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, said that ships sailing to Jamaica and nearby destinations are being affected.

“Of course, the captains on the ships that have changed itineraries will have informed the guests and ultimately will always keep everyone safe,” Heald said.

He added that Melissa is a huge storm and a very, very dangerous hurricane that is heading slowly to Jamaica, noting that the storm is causing many itinerary changes.

“Melissa is going to slam into Jamaica and cause damage on two fronts with 150 mph winds and potentially catastrophic flooding,” Heald continued.

Vessels that had to adjust their itineraries to avoid the tropical storm include the Carnival Dream, which had to cancel a visit to Ocho Rios that was scheduled for Oct. 29, 2025.

Currently offering a 14-night cruise from Texas, the vessel will replace the port with an extra day at sea.

“There is no feasible alternative for a port of call, so we will enjoy an extra sea day as we make our way back to Galveston, carefully following a route that keeps us safely away from Melissa,” the ship’s Captain Zvonko said.

“We will continue to monitor the forecasts and provide timely updates as we sail,” he added in a statement sent to guests onboard.

Shore excursions acquired through Carnival will be refunded to passengers’ onboard accounts, while port taxes will also be reimbursed.

Other cruise lines confirmed itinerary changes related to Melissa, including Margaritaville at Sea, which adjusted the current cruise of the Tampa-based Margaritaville at Sea Islander.

MSC Cruises also rerouted the MSC World America, changing the original Eastern Caribbean itinerary of the 2025-built ship to the Western Caribbean.

Other brands changing itineraries include Disney and Royal Caribbean, which also cancelled ports in the Eastern Caribbean.