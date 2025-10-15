Carnival Hosts Environmental Stewardship Showcase in Grand Turk

Carnival Corporation has welcomed a delegation of Turks and Caicos Islands government officials aboard the Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras for an educational visit focused on the company’s environmental stewardship and sustainable operations.

“This educational visit highlights Carnival Corporation’s commitment to transparency and collaboration with our Caribbean partners,” said Marie McKenzie, senior vice president of government and destination affairs for Carnival Corporation.

“By sharing our environmental innovations and sustainability practices, we’re building stronger relationships with the destinations we serve while demonstrating our leadership in responsible cruise operations,” added McKenzie.

The visit brought together ministers and tourism officials with senior executives from Carnival Corporation and Carnival Cruise Line for an in-depth exploration of the company’s technologies and day-to-day practices that support sustainable cruise operations.

The company said in a press release that the delegation was led by Minister of Tourism, Environment, Agriculture and Fisheries Hon. Zhavargo Jolly, and Minister of Health and Human Services Hon. Kyle Knowles.

The group also included Permanent Secretary of Tourism, Environment, Agriculture and Fisheries Wesley Clerveaux; Acting Permanent Secretary of Health and Human Services Renessa Williams; and Interim CEO of Experience Turks and Caicos Paul Pennicook.

Also present were other senior officials responsible for environmental health and tourism policy.

An onboard program led by Benton Lobo, vice president of compliance and environmental operations for Carnival Cruise Line, detailed the company’s sustainability achievements, industry leadership and 2030 sustainability goals, including substantial investments in LNG technology and advanced compliance software systems.

Officials then toured the Mardi Gras to see state-of-the-art environmental operations and innovative sustainability practices, including the:

Food-waste biodigesters

State-of-the-art recycling center

Engine Control Room overview covering LNG use and water production systems, and

Bridge briefing on the OneOcean Environmental Compliance and Passage Planning Software, which ensures adherence to national and international environmental regulations across the fleet.

The visit also included a tour of the Grand Turk Cruise Center, one of Carnival Corporation’s owned and operated ports.

Officials learned about the company’s planned beach restoration efforts following Hurricane Erin.