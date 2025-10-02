Carnival Expands Meal Donation Program into Latin America

Carnival Corporation has announced that it has signed a series of historic memoranda of understanding with food banks and community partners in Mexico, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.

The company is the first cruise company to sign formal meal donation agreements with these organizations in bringing its meal donation program to Latin America for the first time.

Carnival added in a press release that the food banks participating in the agreements are part of the Global FoodBanking Network.

Carnival’s meal donation program redirects surplus prepared and unserved meals from the company’s ships to a growing network for distribution to families and communities in need.

As part of the company’s Less Left Over strategy to reduce food waste, the program maximizes the use of high-quality surplus meals to help address food insecurity in communities where it is established. By expanding to three new ports, the program will now operate in 19 destinations worldwide.

“Expanding our meal donation program into Latin America is an important step in giving back to the amazing ports and destinations that warmly welcome our guests into their communities and make their visits so memorable,” said Vicky Rey, vice president of government affairs for Latin America at Carnival Corporation.

“Our goal is to help feed families and children who may not have a hot meal to eat every day by donating healthy and delicious meals we prepared but did not serve onboard. We’re grateful to our partners in Mexico, Honduras and the Dominican Republic who helped make this possible,” added Rey.

The press release said that in Mexico, meals will now first be distributed through a pilot program expected to be launched in Ensenada, and then extended to other locations with food banks and where Carnival Cruise Line ships call.

In Honduras, unserved ready-to-eat meals and surplus ingredients from Carnival Cruise Line ships will be distributed to schools, hospitals and community organizations across Roatán.

In the Dominican Republic, meals will be distributed to schools, hospitals and community organizations across Puerto Plata, with the food bank providing expertise to support implementation and local distribution.

To date, the program has helped deliver over 300,000 unserved meals to support community partners in Spain, Italy, France, Martinique and Guadeloupe. Carnival added that it is working to expand the program to additional locations.