Carnival Cruise Line Study Reveals Aussies Go ‘Batty’ for Halloween

Carnival Cruise Line announced in a press release that its recent study has shown Halloween is booming in Australia, with more than half of Australian households (58 percent) now celebrating the spooky season.

The company has also embraced Halloween with every Carnival cruise sailing in October from Sydney and Brisbane, featuring Halloween celebrations. The ships will provide guests with themed décor, parties, activities and entertainment.

Highlights include:

Costume competitions

Halloween trivia

Trick-or-treating

Themed parties for all ages

Special guest appearances, and

Surprises for the whole family.

Halloween-themed sailings start from $444 per person, twin share (based on an interior cabin on a three-day Getaway departing October 2026).

According to the study, the latest data depict a considerable leap from 29 percent of Australian adults who remember celebrating as kids. Another 5 percent say they plan to join the fun this year.

The study added that Halloween has become a cross-generational celebration. Three-quarters (74 percent) of parents now take part, as well as child-free adults, with over half (53 percent) without children marking the occasion.

Younger Aussies are leading the charge, with 75 percent of Millennials and 71 percent of Gen Zs embracing the holiday.

Two-thirds (66 percent) of Australians agree that Halloween has become a bigger cultural moment in recent years, driven by a boom in events, decorations and themed experiences.

The most popular traditions include indulging in lollies and chocolate (35 percent), trick-or-treating (32 percent), decorating homes (27 percent) and dressing up in costume (27 percent).

Households say they expect to spend an average of $970 on celebrations this year, and almost one-third (30 percent) plan to spend more than they ever have before.

One in three Aussies (33 percent) agree the idea of a Halloween cruise appeals to them, while 26 percent say a Halloween-themed holiday would motivate them to travel.