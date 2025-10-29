Carnival Cruise Line Expands Footprint in Australia and New Zealand

Carnival Cruise Line has announced plans to sail from more homeports than ever before in Australia and New Zealand in 2027-28, according to a press release.

Deployment includes year-round sailing from Sydney and Brisbane, as well as Carnival Cruise Line’s first-ever seasons in Adelaide and Auckland.

After returning from drydock in March 2027, the Carnival Adventure will homeport in Melbourne, marking Carnival Cruise Line’s first homeport season in the city in eight years. The latest program release also confirms a second Melbourne season in 2028.

“Carnival is sailing from five homeports in Australia and New Zealand in 2027/28 and we remain the only global cruise line committed to sailing in this region year-round,” Carnival Corporation Country Manager Peter Little said.

“Carnival Cruise Line has answered the call from our interstate and New Zealand guests who’ve been asking for more opportunities to book a convenient and great value cruise holiday, and we’re delighted to be offering voyages from Adelaide, Melbourne and Auckland as well as our traditional ports of Sydney and Brisbane.”

The Carnival Adventure will be homeporting in Adelaide, Melbourne and Auckland, as well as Sydney.

The Carnival Splendor will continue to homeport year-round in Sydney, while the Carnival Encounter will be based year-round in Brisbane and will be joined by the Carnival Luminosa in the summer.

Highlights:

Auckland (May – July 2027)

Carnival Adventure will take guests on a brand-new four-night itinerary to Norfolk Island, alongside a selection of longer nine- and 10-night journeys to Fiji, Vanuatu and New Caledonia for a total of nine departures, ending with a four-night one-way voyage from Auckland to Sydney departing July 29, 2027.

Melbourne (January – February 2028)

Beginning Jan. 31, 2028, Carnival Adventure will begin her second Melbourne homeport season, offering a mix of two- to three-night getaways as well as four-night Kangaroo Island escapes for a total of eight departures, ending with a two-night one-way voyage from Melbourne to Adelaide departing Feb. 25, 2028.

Adelaide (February – March 2028)

Carnival Adventure’s Adelaide sailings will include two- to four-night short getaways as well as a five-night South Australia coastal itinerary visiting Kangaroo Island and Port Lincoln, for a total of five departures, ending with a three-night one-way voyage from Adelaide to Sydney departing March 14, 2028.

Sydney (year-round)

Guests can choose from an extensive mix of sailings, including two- to five-night getaways with calls to Moreton Island, Philip Island, Eden and Tasmania, as well as longer tropical holidays, including nine- to 10-night voyages to Vanuatu and New Caledonia and eight- to nine-night Great Barrier Reef cruises.

Brisbane (year-round)

Carnival will offer guests four-night Airlie Beach cruises as well as three-night Getaway sailings perfect for a quick escape.

The program also features Great Barrier Reef cruises of six- to seven-nights, as well as eight- to nine-night South Pacific voyages, including 14-night Mutiny on the Bounty & Fiji and 10-night Papua New Guinea.

For the first time, Carnival will introduce a brand-new nine-night Tasmania itinerary sailing from Brisbane, calling at Hobart, Port Arthur and Eden, as well as for the first time scenic cruising in Great Oyster Bay.