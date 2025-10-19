Carnival Cruise Line Celebrates 25 Years of Sailing from Galveston

Carnival Cruise Line announced in a press release that the company celebrated 25 years of sailing from Galveston with a festive event aboard the Carnival Jubilee.

As the first cruise line to homeport in Galveston in 2000, the event highlighted Carnival’s quarter-century of growth, including more than 10 million guests through the port and elevating Galveston as a premier cruise destination.

According to the press release, Carnival’s President Christine Duffy welcomed community leaders, business partners and government officials, including U.S. Congressman Randy Weber, Galveston Mayor Craig Brown and Galveston Port Director and CEO Rodger Rees, to commemorate the milestone.

“Sailing from Galveston has been a defining part of Carnival’s story for the last 25 years, and we’re just getting started,” said Duffy. “This milestone is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when strong partnerships, community support and a passion for fun come together.”

The company indicated that the Carnival Jubilee holds a special place in this legacy, as she was the first new ship to be inaugurated at the Port of Galveston when she arrived in 2023.

“Throughout the last 25 years, one thing has remained true: Galveston loves Carnival,” said Mayor Brown. “As we celebrate this anniversary, we also look forward to many more decades of welcoming Carnival guests to enjoy all our city has to offer and continuing their positive economic impact on our community.”

Carnival stated that it remains the only cruise line to deploy four ships from Galveston. In 2027-28, a refreshed four-ship deployment will deliver its largest-ever guest capacity, along with a broader range of itineraries from the port.

“Marking 25 years with Carnival is a testament to the strong bond between our port and this great cruise line,” said Rees. “Its continued investment in our community has had a significant economic impact, and we’re proud to share this historic milestone with them.”

Carnival offers sailings ranging from short weekend getaways to week-long vacations, visiting top destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and The Bahamas. Many itineraries also include stops at Celebration Key, Carnival’s new exclusive destination.

The anniversary celebration coincided with the Port of Galveston’s bicentennial festivities, including the 200th Anniversary Gala, sponsored by Carnival. Proceeds from the event support maritime scholarships at Texas A&M University at Galveston.