Carnival Corp. Brands Eyeing Big Refurb Projects

A number of Carnival Corporation brands are looking into mid-life ship refurbishment projects similar to the AIDA Evolution drydock program.

“I expect actually some of our other brands to be embarking on similar exercises and initiatives to really up the game of their of their ships that might be 15 years old or so,” said Josh Weinstein, CEO, speaking on the company’s third quarter earnings call.

With one 2,000 berth ship already through the AIDA Evolution drydocking initiative, Weinstein said the initial results were encouraging.

Originally slated to be done on three ships, the AIDA Evolution program has now expanded to all seven ships in the Sphinx class.

Weinstein admitted that he had sat through a meeting just last week with one of the company’s brands on a refurbishment program.

“I sat through a session last week with another one of our brands that will be doing something similar in vein to how AIDA is thinking about their midlife ship refurbishment program. So we are actively in the middle of that,” he added.