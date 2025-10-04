Carnival Commits to Creating Value at Curacao Cruise Symposium

Carnival Corporation announced in a press release that Antoinette Wright, the company’s chief supply chain officer for North America, delivered a keynote at the Curacao Cruise Symposium that connected the dots between guest expectations and local opportunity.

The Curaçao Tourist Board hosted the event.

In her keynote, Wright said that the future of cruise tourism hinges on collaboration and that the company is committed to working with destination partners to create shared value and drive economic impact.

The keynote, titled “Shaping the Future of Cruise Tourism: Trends, Expectations and Opportunities for Local Stakeholders,” broke down what today’s cruise guests want: authenticity, seamless experiences and meaningful connections with the places they visit.

“Guests are no longer satisfied with surface-level sightseeing,” Wright said. “They’re looking for immersive, culturally rich moments, and that’s where local communities shine.”

According to the press release, Wright brought Carnival’s commitment into focus as she encouraged stakeholders to look beyond the pier and reimagine the entire guest journey.

The company stated in the release that by tapping into what truly drives traveler demand, destinations like Curacao can unlock new opportunities for innovation, growth and lasting impact.

Carnival added that Wright’s keynote also offered a blueprint for how cruise lines and communities can co-create experiences that benefit everyone involved.

Image: Minister Cooper presents a token of appreciation to Wright