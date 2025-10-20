Carnival Cancels Elation Cruise Due to Drydock

Carnival Cruise Line is cancelling the cruise that was scheduled to take place onboard the Carnival Elation on Jan. 15, 2026, due to a change in the ship’s drydock plans.

“We had to extend Carnival Elation’s 2026 drydock period, and we are sorry to inform you that your cruise has been cancelled,” the company said in a statement sent to booked guests.

“We have a variety of alternatives and are confident that you will find another Carnival cruise that is filled with an equal amount of fun,” Carnival added.

Sailing from its homeport in Jacksonville, the Carnival Elation was set to offer a four-night itinerary to the Bahamas.

In addition to Nassau, the cruise included a visit to Carnival’s private destination of Celebration Key in Grand Bahama.

According to the statement, guests will have their cruise rate protected on comparable sailings in similar accommodations.

Additionally, a $50 per person onboard credit will be posted to guests’ accounts, for a maximum of $100 per stateroom.

No action is required for guests who do not wish to reschedule their cruises, which will receive full refunds of their original cruise fare and any pre-purchased items.

For guests with independent air travel, Carnival is also reimbursing up to $200 per person for any non-refundable air expenses and/or change fees incurred. In this case, passengers are asked to submit supporting documentation via a dedicated email.

“We sincerely apologize for this change and thank you for understanding,” the company added in its statement.

Currently one of the oldest ships in Carnival’s fleet, the Elation is part of the company’s Fantasy class and entered service in 1998.

Sailing from Jacksonville on a year-round basis, the 2,040-guest ship offers a series of short cruises to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean.