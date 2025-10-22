Carnival Announces Year-Round Deployment in Mobile, Alabama

Carnival Cruise Line has announced its next wave of 2027-28 deployments, including the return of year-round deployment in Mobile, Alabama, expanding its capacity in the region with a Conquest-class ship sailing from the home port for the first time.

Beginning May 15, 2027, the Carnival Valor will start offering a variety of six- to eight-day sailings from the home port visiting The Bahamas, RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay and Celebration Key.

Before making her transition, the ship will finish her deployment in New Orleans with a five-day sailing on May 1, and two four-day cruises to Mexico on May 6 and May 10.

“Mobile has been an important part of the Carnival family, and we’re thrilled to mark the return of year-round deployment with our first-ever Conquest-class ship serving the market,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

The Carnival Valor will also offer two 14-day Carnival Journeys sailings as part of her deployment from the home port.

On September 26, the ship will sail a 14-day itinerary to the Caribbean and Panama, including stops in Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Cartagena, Colombia; Colón, Panama; Limón, Costa Rica; Cozumel, Mexico; Aruba; and Curaçao.

On January 16, the ship will offer a Southern Caribbean 14-day sailing visiting San Juan, Puerto Rico; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Aruba; Curaçao; and Celebration Key.

The ship will also host a special seven-day Thanksgiving sailing on November 20, visiting Key West, Fla., as well as Nassau and Celebration Key.

The company said in a press release that until the Carnival Valor arrives, it will continue to serve Mobile on a seasonal basis with the Carnival Spirit from October 2026 to April 2027.

According to Carnival, the Carnival Glory will continue sailing from Port Canaveral, offering a variety of three- and four-day cruises, while the Carnival Conquest will continue to operate from Miami, offering a variety of three- to five-day sailings.

Both ships will offer a range of itineraries visiting The Bahamas, including Celebration Key and RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay.

On November 1, the Carnival Conquest will offer an 11-day Carnival Journeys sailing, visiting Caribbean destinations including Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, Celebration Key and St. Thomas.

On November 19, the Conquest-class ship will offer another Carnival Journeys sailing, visiting St. Lucia; Guadeloupe and Martinique, French West Indies; St. Maarten, Netherlands Antilles; St. Thomas; and Celebration Key.