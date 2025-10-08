Carnival Announces More 2027-28 Deployments and Solar Eclipse Sailing

Carnival Cruise Line has opened new 2027-28 itineraries, featuring a mix of Caribbean sailings from three U.S. homeports and expanded European voyages, including a special solar eclipse sailing on July 29, 2027.

The Carnival Miracle will sail from Galveston, Texas, before heading to Europe for the summer season. The Carnival Elation and Carnival Paradise will continue cruising from Jacksonville and Tampa, Fla., serving popular Caribbean destinations.

The company said in a press release that the Carnival Miracle will begin sailing from Galveston on March 29, 2027, as part of Carnival’s four-ship deployment from Texas.

The ship will offer two four-day cruises to Cozumel, Mexico; a 10-day Eastern Caribbean voyage to Celebration Key; RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay; Grand Turk; and Amber Cove, Dominican Republic.

It will also offer a 10-day Western Caribbean trip sailing to Montego Bay, Jamaica; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Belize; Cozumel; and Isla Tropicale, Roatán.

It will sail a special 10-day Panama Canal cruise stopping in Limón, Costa Rica; Colón (Panama Canal), Panama; Roatán; and Cozumel.

Following her Caribbean sailings, the Carnival Miracle will kick off her European season on May 6 with a 14-day Carnival Journeys transatlantic cruise from Galveston to Lisbon, Portugal, calling on Bermuda; and Funchal and Ponta Delgada, Portugal.

On May 20, the ship will offer a nine-day cruise from Lisbon to Dover (London), visiting Bilbao, La Coruña and Vigo, Spain; Leixões (Porto), Portugal; Le Havre (Paris) and Le Verdon (Bordeaux), France; and Zeebrugge (Brussels), Belgium.

From May through September, the ship will homeport in Dover, offering eight- to 12-day itineraries across the British Isles, Northern Europe, Scandinavia and Baltic regions.

On September 29, the Carnival Miracle will homeport in Civitavecchia (Rome), offering a series of eight- and 10-day itineraries that visit the Greek Isles, Turkey, Italy, Croatia and Montenegro.

An 11-day Carnival Journeys cruise on July 29 will feature a special day at sea for solar eclipse viewing on August 2. The itinerary departs from Dover and includes stops in Guernsey; Lisbon and Leixões, Portugal; La Coruña, Spain; Le Havre, France; and Zeebrugge, Belgium.

The Carnival Paradise will continue sailing from Tampa, offering a variety of four- to six-day Caribbean getaways, while the Carnival Elation will operate from Jacksonville and continue to provide a mix of four- and five-day itineraries.

The ships will visit Nassau, The Bahamas; Cozumel; and Key West, Florida. Itineraries also feature calls to Celebration Key, Isla Tropicale, and Half Moon Cay.