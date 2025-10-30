bvi ports authority commemorates 35 years of service

The British Virgin Islands Ports Authority (BVIPA) announced that it is commemorating 35 years since its establishment as a statutory body under the BVI Ports Authority Act, gazetted on October 31, 1990, with official operations commencing in January 1991.

Managing Director Akeem Pickering said: “This milestone is a chance to celebrate everyone who has been a part of our story, from our dedicated team members to the people of the BVI and our valued partners here and abroad.”

“It is also an opportunity to give back to the community that has supported us along the way. As we look ahead, we are preparing for several improvements across our facilities. These developments will enhance the customer experience, modernize our facilities and strengthen our service to the territory,” added Pickering.

“This anniversary is about honoring the past, celebrating the current, building a stronger future and embracing the opportunities ahead.”

BVIPA said in a press release that from its early beginnings as the Ports and Marine Services Department, it has evolved, managing the cruise, cargo and ferry ports that facilitate tourism, trade and inter-island connectivity.

Over the past three decades, the authority has developed partnerships with local, regional and international stakeholders that have significantly strengthened its global maritime profile.

The 35th Anniversary will be observed under the theme “Our Journey. Our Success. Transforming the Future Together.”

The yearlong celebration runs from October 31, 2025, to September 2026.

Key elements include:

Decorating the Port Purcell Roundabout

Church services on Tortola, Virgin Gorda and Jost Van Dyke

A gala event recognizing the achievements of staff and partners

Community outreach activities, and

The launch of the BVIPA’s podcast.

A dedicated Anniversary page has been created on the BVIPA’s website where the public can follow updates, view event details and learn more about the authority’s 35-year journey and future initiatives.

The authority has invited the public, partners and stakeholders to celebrate the milestone and stay connected throughout the year.