Azamara Pursuit Sets Sail to Africa Ahead of Winter Season

The Azamara Pursuit sailed from Lisbon earlier this month for a 21-night cruise to the Canary Islands and Africa.

Sailing to Cape Town, the month-long voyage will feature visits to eight ports of call across six countries and islands.

The itinerary is highlighted by a visit to Saint Helena, a remote British overseas territory in the middle of the South Atlantic.

With a population of just 4,000, the island will welcome the Azamara Pursuit for a ten-hour call in early November.

The 710-guest ship is also scheduled to make visits to destinations in Senegal, Gambia and Namibia, such as Dakar, Banjul, Walvis Bay and Lüderitz.

Upon arriving in Cape Town, the vessel kicks off a 13-night cruise to Port Louis that sails across the Indian Ocean visiting South Africa, Madagascar, Reunion and Mauritius.

The open-jaw cruise will be followed by a second repositioning voyage in the region, which links the Indian Ocean to Southeast Asia.

Sailing between Mauritius and Singapore, the 16-night cruise will sail to the Maldives, India, Sri Lanka and Indonesia before arriving in Singapore.

The Azamara Pursuit then starts a series of cruises in Australia and New Zealand, including itineraries departing from Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland.

Ports set to be visited include Adelaide, Eden, Bay of Islands, Hobart, Picton, Nelson, Napier and Dunedin.

The 15- to 21-night itineraries are highlighted by scenic cruising at New Zealand’s Fjordland National Park.

The deployment runs between December 2025 and February 2026, when the 30,200-ton vessel sails to the Far East ahead of kicking off a spring season in Japan and South Korea.

Set to spend the 2026 summer in Alaska and Canada, the ship is scheduled to offer a trans-Pacific cruise to Whittier in early May 2026.

Through late August, the Pursuit operates 10- and 11-night cruises between Vancouver and Whittier that sail to destinations such as Valdes, Wrangell, Juneau and Ketchikan.