Azamara Announces New 2026 AzAmazing Evenings

Azamara Cruises has unveiled 35 new AzAmazing Evenings for 2026. First launched in 2011 exclusively for Azamara guests, AzAmazing Evenings are complimentary cultural celebrations held around the world.

Highlights of the new evenings include the following:

Ecuador

Passengers embarking on the 15-night “Mexico, Panama & Peru Cruise” (January 6, 2026, on the Azamara Onward) will see a performance by Orquesta de Mates y Bambúes Macolla.

This Guayaquil-based ensemble utilizes instruments crafted from mate gourds and bamboo, accompanied by coastal dancers who showcase Ecuador’s rhythms and cultural pride.

Hiroshima

The 14-night “Japan Intensive Cruise” (March 13, 2026, on the Azamara Pursuit) will offer an evening at the Grand Prince Hotel Hiroshima with a sake barrel opening ceremony, followed by a show featuring the dramatic Yamata-no-Orochi myth and the Mihara Yassa Festival Dance.

Mombasa

Guests departing on the 17-night “Eastern and Southern Africa Cruise” (April 24, 2026, on the Azamara Onward) will enjoy an AzAmazing Evening at Fort Jesus Museum.

The evening features a candlelit walking tour and a multi-sensory show blending Swahili rhythms, contemporary beats, local dancers, 3D projections, lasers, holograms and fireworks, highlighting Mombasa’s history and culture.

British Overseas Territory

Passengers on the 14-night “Grand Prix Cruise” (May 28, 2026, on the Azamara Onward) will experience an AzAmazing Evening in St. Michael’s Cave, illuminated by over a thousand candles.

Guests will experience a choreographed illumination and performances by an 18-piece string ensemble, the Gibraltar Youth Choir, the Gibraltar Sea Scouts Band and the cultural spirit of Gibraltar.

Finland

On the 11-night “Baltic Intensive Cruise” (July 9, 2026, on the Azamara Journey), guests will experience the Helsinki Music Center, where organist Miikka Kallio and artistic producer Vesa Ruotonen lead a one-hour performance featuring Finnish music.

Alaska

Guests embarking on the 12-night “Alaska Cruise” (August 3, 2026, on the Azamara Pursuit) will experience an AzAmazing Evening in Ketchikan. Local beer, wine, and regional delicacies accompany live music and traditional Tlingit dance, leading to the Timber Carnival at the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show.

China

The 15-night “China Intensive Cruise” (October 16, 2026, on the Azamara Pursuit) will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy an AzAmazing Evening at the Shanghai Centre Theatre, featuring cocktails and a cultural show featuring acrobatics, dance, folk music and Sichuan Opera face-changing.