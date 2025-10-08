Avalon Waterways Focuses on Intentional Growth Going Into 2026

“We continue with a record-setting pace every year, which is exciting,” Pamela Hoffee, president of Avalon Waterways, said in the 2026 European River Cruise Market Report.

In the report, made available by Cruise Industry News, Hoffee added that 2024 was a record year, with 2025 shaping up to be another.

“We’re 76 percent ahead year-over-year on our sales on the Mekong from 2025-26,” Hoffee said. “2026 is off to a big start. We’re proud of the continued growth and how we’re doing in the market.”

“We’ve just gone through a complete refresh of our ships, and we’ve announced our Avalon After Dark program, starting next year,” added Hoffee, which is due to the rise in demand for night entertainment.

Hoffee, indicating that many people have not yet tried a river cruise, said: “There’s a lot of room for growth. Our intention is to grow at the pace that the market is growing at.”

She added that Avalon is focusing on intentional growth, about one to two ships per year, and hinted at upcoming ship announcements.

Avalon, which has positioned itself in the premium luxury category, is not all-inclusive and sets itself apart with its panorama suites, built around the view.

Another differentiator, according to Hoffee, is Avalon’s choice excursion program featuring categorized Classic, Active and Discovery options.

Adjustments

There are tweaks constantly being made to itineraries.

“In 2025, we launched nine night cruises that we’re continuing to expand upon,” Hoffee noted, and said these accommodate a slower pace, something that guests are interested in. Avalon is also seeing demand for longer cruises.

“We also launched in 2025 our new cruise in Bordeaux, and we’ve added combinations for Bordeaux with the Seine, Rhone and Rhine. There are combinations that can create 14-night and 21-night cruises,” she added.

Avalon’s core market is the U.S., with sales coming from all the English-speaking markets: Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK and India. Passengers span a wide range of ages, with Baby Boomers being the core demographic.

Hoffee said that guests want to cruise longer, experience a personalized journey, have options available but not be bombarded by them, as well as not have to source everything themselves.