Aurora Launches Ocean Regeneration Program to Replace Carbon Offsetting

Aurora Expeditions has announced a shift in its sustainability journey, moving away from traditional carbon offsetting toward a circular impact model focused on decarbonization and regeneration.

Instead of compensating for emissions after they occur, the new approach prioritizes reducing emissions at the source through smarter operations, cleaner technologies and responsible decision-making.

It also includes regenerating the environments and communities the company touches by supporting conservation, restoration, science and circular practices that give back more than it takes.

“This new model moves beyond neutralizing harm and centers on actively creating positive environmental and social outcomes,” said Sasha Buch, sustainability manager at Aurora Expeditions.

The company said in a press release that the Ocean Regeneration initiative is designed to restore ocean ecosystems while removing harmful waste.

For every passenger who joins an expedition, including staff and special guests, Aurora Expeditions funds the planting of one unit of marine life and the removal of one kilogram of ocean-bound waste.

Based on 2026 forecasts, Aurora will support the planting of more than 7,000 units of kelp, seagrass and coral while preventing more than 7,000 kilograms of waste from entering the ocean.

These efforts are delivered in partnership with global organizations including Seatrees, Veritree and CleanHub.

“The partners we’ve chosen for this program were selected because they all work with local communities,” said Buch.

“We value the knowledge they bring and want to ensure economic prosperity for these communities, along with long-term environmental protection. The locations we’ve chosen complement our existing polar sustainable partnerships as Aurora expands from polar to global expedition,” Buch added.

Aurora Expeditions highlighted that it is a certified B Corporation, meeting standards of verified social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

Alongside regenerative partnerships, the MV Greg Mortimer, MV Sylvia Earle and MV Douglas Mawson feature the Ulstein X-BOW design to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, virtual anchoring to avoid seabed damage and single-use plastic-free initiatives across all operations.

The company said that by aligning every voyage with measurable positive impact, it strives to redefine sustainable travel and to use journeys as opportunities to regenerate the planet.