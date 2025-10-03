Aurora Expeditions Unveils Beyond Borders Sale for 2026 Departures

Aurora Expeditions has launched its global “Beyond Borders Sale”, giving travelers the chance to save up to 25 percent plus receive a bonus U.S. $2,500 air credit per person on select 2026 voyages booked between October 1 and December 31, 2025.

“For over three decades, Aurora Expeditions has been pioneering small-ship journeys into the world’s most remarkable destinations,” said Michael Heath, CEO of Aurora Expeditions.

“The ‘Beyond Borders Sale’ makes these extraordinary adventures more accessible, while ensuring travelers explore with purpose,” added Heath.

The company said in a press release that to open the campaign, Aurora is highlighting the Arctic, where travelers can encounter wildlife and landscapes aboard its intimate small ships.

Expeditioners will sail to Svalbard and Greenland, where guests will witness polar bears, walruses, reindeer, Arctic foxes and whales.

Featured on sailings will be expert-led lectures, Zodiac cruises and optional kayaking and photography workshops.

Program highlights under the sale include the following:

Spitsbergen: the Svalbard archipelago, home to polar bears, walruses, Arctic foxes and reindeer

Svalbard Odyssey: glaciers, fjords and pack ice in search of wildlife and historic sites

Jewels of the Arctic: Iceland, Greenland and Svalbard, featuring volcanic cliffs, icebergs and Arctic wildlife

Svalbard in Depth: Svalbard’s fjords and pack ice with a deeper look at Arctic wildlife and geology, and

Traversing the Northwest Passage: following in the wake of legendary explorers through the Canadian Arctic, navigating waterways and remote communities.

Aurora added that its expeditions reflect its mission to use travel as a force for good, and as a Certified B Corporation, the company ensures support for conservation, citizen science and sustainable practices.