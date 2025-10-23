Aurora and CounterCurrent Launch AI Navigation System

Aurora Expeditions has announced a new sustainability collaboration with Australian climate-technology company CounterCurrent, integrating its AI-powered navigation system aboard the Douglas Mawson.

Launching in December 2025, the Douglas Mawson will host a CounterCurrent sensor throughout the 2025-26 Antarctic season, capturing real-time wind, wave and ocean-current data.

The data will feed into global climate and weather models, improving forecasting accuracy worldwide while supporting safer, more efficient and lower-emission navigation across the maritime industry, Aurora said in a press release.

“Planning safe, efficient and lower-emission shipping routes relies on good data and an understanding of ocean currents. But in polar regions, real-time data is scarce,” said Sasha Buch, sustainability manager at Aurora Expeditions.

“Through our collaboration with CounterCurrent and the Polar Citizen Science Collective, we’re helping fill critical data gaps in the Southern Ocean, contributing to a smarter, cleaner future for maritime travel, one where every voyage improves the next,” added Buch.

Aurora Expeditions added that CounterCurrent uses AI, onboard sensors and satellite data to generate hyper-local, vessel-specific route predictions.

Its system continuously analyses ocean conditions and ship performance to model the most fuel-efficient routes, effectively helping ships “ride” ocean currents rather than resist them.

This reduces emissions and operational costs and enhances safety and efficiency in polar environments.

The Douglas Mawson CounterCurrent sensor will: