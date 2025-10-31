Aurora and Cleaner Seas Group Tackle Microplastic Pollution

Aurora Expeditions has partnered with UK environmental technology start-up Cleaner Seas Group to combat microplastic pollution.

Ahead of the Antarctic season, Aurora will install Indikon marine-grade microfiber filtration systems on the washing machines aboard the Douglas Mawson.

According to the company, the advanced filters, developed by Cleaner Seas Group, capture up to 99 percent of microfibers released during laundry cycles, preventing them from entering the ocean via the vessel’s greywater system.

“Microfiber pollution is one of the most overlooked forms of plastic waste, often invisible, yet pervasive from coastlines to the poles,” said Sasha Buch, sustainability manager at Aurora Expeditions.

“By installing Cleaner Seas’ filtration systems aboard the Douglas Mawson, we’re taking a proactive step to keep microplastics out of some of the most pristine waters on Earth,” added Buch.

Aurora Expeditions said in a press release that a single load of synthetic laundry can release hundreds of thousands of fibers; once in the ocean, these fibers can be ingested by plankton and marine life, transferring pollutants through the food chain.

Following a successful period aboard the Douglas Mawson, Aurora plans to extend the system to the Sylvia Earle and Greg Mortimer when the vessels return to Europe next year.

“As part of Cleaner Seas Group’s closed-loop sustainability model, used filter cartridges from Aurora’s ships will be collected and recycled locally by Cleaner Seas Group, transforming captured microfibers into new, sustainable materials and ensuring nothing goes to landfill,” said David Miller, CEO of Cleaner Seas.

“Building on our global growth, Cleaner Seas Group is set to establish a dedicated recycling facility in New Zealand in the near future, further strengthening our commitment to reducing ocean microplastic pollution worldwide,” added Miller.

Polar sailor and Aurora special guest Lisa Blair, who collected 180 microplastic samples during her 2022 circumnavigation of Antarctica, found the highest concentrations in waters below Australia, the region where Douglas Mawson will operate this season.

“Even in the most remote places on Earth, microplastics are present,” Blair said. “Stopping fibers at the source matters.”

According to the press release, the initiative builds on Aurora Expeditions’ broader sustainability and innovation programs, including AI-enabled climate sensors with CounterCurrent and marine restoration partnerships.