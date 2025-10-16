Atlas Ocean Announces New Arctic Expeditions for 2027

Atlas Ocean Voyages today announced its new 2027 Arctic Expeditions, according to a press release.

The company said that the itineraries were designed to explore Iceland’s volcanic frontiers, Greenland’s fjords, and the remote reaches of the Canadian Arctic and Svalbard.

According to Atlas Ocean, the Arctic season marks a significant milestone in its continued growth and destination expansion with the introduction of 27 new ports of call.

Pond Inlet and Kimmirut in Nunavut, Churchill and Coats Island in Hudson Bay, as well as East Greenland’s King Frederick VI Coast, are among the destinations that will welcome the company’s ships for the first time.

“We’re pleased to expand our destination footprint with new explorations into the Canadian Arctic,” said James A. Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages.

“These remote northern frontiers offer a distinct blend of raw wilderness, cultural authenticity, and incredible wildlife encounters. The 2027 Arctic season allows guests to experience the true spirit of expedition travel: intimate, adventurous, and deeply enriching,” he added.

According to Atlas Ocean, the season is highlighted by destinations that include Svalbard’s High Arctic, which offers chances to witness polar bears, walruses, Arctic foxes and seabird colonies.

The company’s ships will also navigate King Frederick VI Coast, exploring what is said to be one of Greenland’s most dramatic and untouched stretches of coastline.

Other highlights include the Canadian High Arctic, which offers opportunities to visit Inuit hamlets and explore regions known for their polar bears, walrus haul-outs and Arctic traditions.

Atlas ships will also visit Iceland’s Westfjords and the volcanic outpost of Jan Mayen, which are described as rare navigation routes.

Atlas Ocean is also offering up to 15 percent Bonus Savings and up to $1,500 in Air Credit for early bookings. The offerings are valid for select voyages in the 2027 Arctic season, the company said.