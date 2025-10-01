Atlas Achieves Record Third-Quarter Double-Digit Sales Growth

Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced unprecedented demand and record-breaking sales results for the third quarter of 2025, achieving a double-digit year-over-year increase in sales revenue.

The company said in a press release that the period closed as its highest-grossing quarter to date, surpassing results traditionally seen during the Wave Season in the first quarter and exceeding Atlas’s previous record set in Q1 2024.

James A. Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages, said: “Our team is excelling on all fronts. From our sales teams in the field working closely with travel partners to position Atlas as a top choice for travelers seeking immersive and inspiring adventures, to our shipboard teams who consistently deliver exceptional service and culinary experiences both on board and ashore, the results are evident.”

“As part of our Trade First sales strategy, we’ve recently added to our Sales and Guest Services teams to provide even greater accessibility and stronger strategic partnerships with our travel advisor community,” said Kristian C. Anderson, EVP of global sales.

“With the addition of our expanded Partner Sales Specialist team, we are better equipped than ever to support advisors directly, while our new dedicated Concierge team offers elevated services, from arranging transfers to curating pre- and post-cruise land and hotel programs, as well as shore excursions,” added Anderson.

“These enhancements reflect our commitment to making it easier for our partners to do business with us and to deliver the exceptional experiences that Atlas is known for.”

The company said that close-in demand remains strong, with limited availability left for the 2025-26 Antarctica season.

Looking ahead, a majority of new bookings are propelling 2026 occupancy levels significantly ahead of the same period last year, positioning 2025 to be a record-setting year for the brand.

Image: Rodriguez and Anderson