Asuka Drives Japanese Cruise Market Growth with Fleet Expansion

The new Asuka III officially entered service on July 20.

“This marks the first time in 34 years that NYK Cruises is operating two ships,” said Kenji Atsuta, managing corporate officer of NYK Cruises.

“With the distinct concepts of the Asuka II and Asuka III, we can now reach new customer segments and deliver even more diverse cruise experiences. Through this expansion, we aim to drive the growth of the Japanese cruise market and shape the future of cruise culture in Japan.”

According to Atsuta, the Asuka III is built around the concept of a journey that caters to individual preferences, offering a personalized cruising experience. Guests can choose from various room categories, ranging from solo balconies ideal to penthouse suites with butler service.

The ship offers six restaurants, as well as learning and wellness programs, live music and what he said was world-class entertainment.

The Meyer Werft-built vessel also features a tri-fuel engine, as well as shore power connectivity, a dynamic positioning system and podded propulsion.

The Asuka III primarily offers three- to five-night itineraries. These include weekend cruises, seasonal voyages around Japan during its most beautiful times of the year, as well as international sailings to nearby destinations.

According to Atsuta, the company aims to attract a diverse audience, including working professionals, younger and more active travelers and inbound international guests.

“With short three-night weekend cruises planned from September onward, we expect bookings from active working professionals to rise. We foresee a slight shift toward a younger demographic and some changes in the gender balance,” said Atsuta.

“Some prefer to relax and unwind, others seek learning and wellness programs, and some combine cruising with workations.”

Current challenges include a lack of awareness among those who have never experienced a cruise. Notably, Japan’s rate of taking long paid leave is among the lowest in the world.

“We are developing new cruise itineraries both domestically and internationally to meet diverse guest needs. We aspire to be a brand that leads and shapes the Japanese cruise industry,” added Atsuta.