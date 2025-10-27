Aroya, Saudi Tourism, Major Sports Cruises Announce Partnership

Aroya Cruises, Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) and Major Sports Cruises have announced a strategic partnership to reinforce Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in shaping global sports and tourism experiences.

The collaboration unites world-class football, Saudi Arabian hospitality, and the opportunity to explore Saudi Arabia through an integrated program built around the Spanish Super Cup, to be hosted in Jeddah in January 2026.

Formalized at a signing ceremony at STA’s headquarters in Riyadh on October 22, 2025, the partnership aims to further strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position as a global destination, in line with Vision 2030.

Hazim Al-Hazmi, president of Europe and Americas Markets at Saudi Tourism Authority, said: “Saudi has firmly established itself as a global events powerhouse, hosting over 100 major, international sporting events since 2018.”

Dr Joerg Rudolph, president of Aroya Cruises, said: “This partnership represents a major step in connecting international audiences with Saudi Arabia’s evolving tourism landscape.”

“Together with our partners, we are creating a journey that unites the excitement of Spanish football with the discovery of Saudi Arabia and the warmth of Arabian hospitality,” added Rudolph.

According to the partners, visitors arriving from Europe will begin their journey in Jeddah, exploring the city through curated excursions facilitated by STA in collaboration with local destination management companies and European tour operators.

Experiences include guided visits to Historic Jeddah, the Jeddah Waterfront and the Spanish Super Cup semifinals on January 7 and 8, 2026.

Onboard the Aroya from January 8 to 11, 2026, guests will sail from Jeddah to Yanbu and experience interactive FIFA gaming, live commentary sessions, creative workshops and wellness programs.

The program will conclude in Jeddah on January 11, 2026, with the Spanish Super Cup Final, during which guests will enjoy a VIP experience and meet football legends.

Major Sports Cruises, a Spanish company specializing in themed football cruises, will enhance the Saudi market by introducing a European approach that blends luxury travel with football heritage and the participation of players.

A range of travel and hospitality packages will also be introduced as part of the program, offering guests more options to experience the Spanish Super Cup journey.