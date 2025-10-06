Aroya Cruises Named Sponsor of 2025 Riyadh Season

Aroya Cruises has announced its participation as a strategic sponsor of Riyadh Season 2025, with the Aroya named as an official Riyadh Season zone.

Turky Kari, executive director of marketing at Cruise Saudi, said: “Riyadh Season is one of the Kingdom’s most iconic entertainment platforms, and we are proud for Aroya Cruises to be part of it.”

“This partnership gives us the chance to share our ‘Remarkably Arabian’ cruise experience with visitors and reflects our commitment to supporting national initiatives that bring communities together, in line with the ambitions of Vision 2030,” added Kari.

The sponsorship agreement was signed on October 2 in Riyadh by Eng. Faisal Bafarat, CEO of the General Entertainment Authority, on behalf of Riyadh Season. It was also signed by Turky Kari, executive director of marketing at Cruise Saudi, on behalf of AROYA Cruises.

The agreement was signed in the presence of H.E. Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, and Ghassan Khan, chief strategic officer of Cruise Saudi.

The company said in a press release that its participation has positioned Aroya as an extension of the event at sea, and it will host select seasonal activities onboard.

According to the press release, the season is set to launch on October 10, and the event is expected to attract millions of local and international visitors.

As a part of this year’s edition, Aroya will for the first time showcase its “Remarkably Arabian” cruise experience. Guests will have the opportunity to join scheduled sailings across the Red Sea, the Arabian Gulf and the Mediterranean.

In addition, the comapny said it will host activations across key zones such as Boulevard City and Boulevard World, where the lake will be transformed into the Aroya Lagoon, giving guests a glimpse of its onboard service culture.

Visitors will be able to learn more about sailings and itineraries.