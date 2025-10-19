Aqua Opens Bookings for Svalbard, Arctic Circle

Aqua Expeditions has unveiled full details surrounding its new summer Arctic season, with bookings now open for 2026 voyages in Svalbard and the Arctic Circle.

The season will launch May 30, 2026, with five- to 14-night expeditions through Svalbard and the Norwegian Arctic, as well as dual-destination sailings that combine the Arctic with the Scottish Isles.

Before heading north, the Aqua Lares will make her debut in the Indian Ocean with inaugural sailings in the Seychelles, beginning February 2026. These five- to 11-night expeditions will explore the archipelago’s remote islands.

The company said in a press release that guests will enjoy world-class cuisine by renowned chefs, a 1:1 guest-to-crew ratio with 33 staff to 30 travelers and curated small-group excursions supported by five private tenders, kayaks, paddleboards, mountain bikes and diving gear.

“With the Aqua Lares, we’re redefining what it means to explore the farthest frontiers. It’s not just about getting there; it’s about experiencing these wild places up close in a way that feels both deeply personal and effortlessly luxurious,” said Francesco Galli Zugaro, founder and CEO of Aqua Expeditions.

The company said that each summer, the Aqua Lares sails into the Norwegian Arctic, offering five- to 14-night itineraries.

Departing from either Longyearbyen or Tromsø, depending on the itinerary, the ship carries guests to Alkehornet, Gravneset and Smeerenburg.

Its zodiacs venture in search of polar bears, walruses, and bearded seals, alongside sightings of humpback, minke and sperm whales. On land, tundra walks reveal Arctic foxes and reindeer.

Scenic highlights include the Lilliehöökbreen Glacier, the fjords of Raudfjord and Kongsfjorden and the landing sites of Van Keulenfjorden and Reinøya.

Also included is Gjesværstappan and Bear Island, with seabird colonies, and stops in Skarsvåg and other far-north villages.

Bookending the Arctic season, Aqua Expeditions will offer two dual-destination sailings (nine- and 14-nights) that combine Svalbard and the Arctic Circle with the Scottish Isles. Sailings depart from Glasgow.

Highlights include Iona, Staffa’s basalt columns, Fingal’s Cave, St. Kilda, the Isle of Lewis and the Shetland Islands. Naturalists guide each landing.

Arctic expeditions will operate annually from June through September, with inaugural departures starting May 30, 2026.

Alongside its new Arctic itineraries, Aqua has also unveiled its Circolo Aqua Guest Loyalty Program. Members earn Miles on every voyage, advancing through four tiers: Voyager, Navigator, Explorer and Legend.