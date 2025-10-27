Ambassador to Double ORCA Donations in New Fundraising Initiative

Ambassador Cruise Line and marine conservation charity ORCA have announced the launch of a new campaign, “#AmbassadorForWhales,” to help protect whales, dolphins and porpoises across the globe.

Running from October 27 to November 12, 2025, the campaign will see Ambassador match every donation made to ORCA up to a value of £10,000, effectively doubling the impact of every contribution received during the two-week fundraising period.

Combined with a £2000 pledge from The Big Give’s Anchor Match Fund, the campaign aims to raise £24,000 to power ORCA’s conservation work.

Ambassador said in a press release that funds raised will help ORCA’s network of citizen scientists monitor vulnerable whale and dolphin populations, collect data to reduce ship strikes and inform policies that create safer oceans for the animals.

“#AmbassadorForWhales” builds on Ambassador’s four-year partnership with ORCA, the company indicated.

Christian Verhounig, chief executive officer at Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “Our continued partnership with ORCA highlights our shared commitment to sustainability, education and the preservation of the oceans we sail in.”

“We want to give ORCA even more support to help them for the next 25 years, so we’ve joined forces to launch a brand-new campaign to raise much-needed funds for the charity,” added Verhounig.

Steve Jones, director of fundraising and operations at ORCA, said: “The ‘#AmbassadorForWhales’ campaign is a wonderful opportunity to engage people in protecting whales and dolphins at a critical time.”

Jones added: “We’re thrilled to once again be working alongside our friends at Ambassador to launch a campaign that will have a real and lasting impact.”

The #AmbassadorForWhales campaign coincides with the departure of Ambassador’s second CEO-themed ORCA itinerary, “Aurora & Isles: Discover Norway’s Northern Lights and The Scottish Highlands.”

On this 16-night sailing departing London Tilbury, guests will be joined by Verhounig and ORCA CEO Sally Hamilton aboard the Ambience.

The itinerary will also feature a series of themed activities, including a talk from Dr Stephen Payne OBE, naval architect of Queen Mary 2, as well as creative competitions such as the Wildlife Photography Competition and the ORCA Craft Competition.

The sailing will also feature Ambassador’s first Black and White Gala Night in support of ORCA and a chance to win a seat at a CEO Dinner with Ambassador’s senior leadership team.