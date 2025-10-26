Ambassador Launches Themed Sailing with Greatest Hits Radio

Ambassador Cruise Line has renewed its partnership with Greatest Hits Radio and will launch a themed cruise with the station.

Gordon Nardini, CMO of Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “Greatest Hits Radio is an engaging and dynamic platform, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for the Greatest Hits Radio Escape II with Ambassador Cruise Line.”

“Both brands share a passion for creating memorable experiences and connections, and our partnership shows how two trusted and successful brands can come together to create meaningful engagement with audiences,” added Nardini.

“By combining the creativity and reach of Greatest Hits Radio with Ambassador’s famous ‘warmest welcome at sea’, the Greatest Hits Radio Escape II with Ambassador Cruise Line offers something truly distinctive,” Nardini said.

“We are excited to welcome guests onboard and to demonstrate what makes Ambassador the UK’s leading independent cruise line and Greatest Hits the most listened-to commercial radio station across Europe – because moments matter,” Nardini added.

Simon Kilby, MD at Bauer Media Advertising, said: “The Greatest Hits Radio Escape cruise is one of the biggest and most ambitious partnerships we’ve done in recent years.”

“This campaign combines the strong relationships our presenters have with their loyal listeners with our burgeoning commercial events portfolio and a brand and activity that we know our listeners love,” added Kilby.

Ambassador said in a press release that the partnership builds on the inaugural and 2024 campaign.

A seven-day Greatest Hits Radio Escape II sailing with Ambassador Cruise Line sailing onboard the Ambience will depart from London Cruise Terminal in Tilbury on March 27, 2026.

The itinerary will sail to Bremerhaven, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Zeebrugge for Bruges, and the cruise is currently on sale.

The company indicated that listeners can also win their way onboard by listening to the station and entering prize draws online.

To amplify the campaign, Ambassador will also publish a feature in its onboard magazine and video clips for Greatest Hits Radio will appear on screens in their ships.

The cruise will also transport a crew to capture the whole experience, creating video content to be posted online and on social media after the trip.