AmaWaterways Unveils Latin Cruises for Spanish-Speaking Travelers

AmaWaterways has announced three new dates for its Latin Touch sailings in 2026. The departures feature the company’s signature river cruise itineraries, enhanced with a Spanish-language focus and select programming that celebrate Latin culture.

The 2026 departures include “Melodies of the Danube” (June 21 to 28), “Wonders of Colombia” (October 21 to 28) and “Magic of Colombia” (October 31 to November 7).

“Latin Touch is all about creating a truly personalized river cruise experience for our Spanish-speaking guests,” said Joao Miranda, director of business development, Latin America of AmaWaterways.

“Since launching the program in 2022, we’ve seen how much they enjoy these sailings, and we’re committed to continuing and expanding the program to meet their preferences. With one sailing in the heart of Europe on one of our most popular itineraries and two in Colombia, where we’ve just begun cruising, the 2026 Latin Touch cruises promise to be unforgettable,” added Miranda.

The company said in a press release that all Latin Touch sailings feature a Spanish-speaking cruise director, guided tours in Spanish at every port, daily programs and menus in Spanish, as well as select onboard entertainment and events that highlight Latin culture.

On the “Melodies of the Danube from Budapest to Vilshofen” aboard the AmaSofia, guests can enjoy two nights of Latin-inspired performances.

Across the Atlantic, the AmaMelodia and AmaMagdalena will bring the “Wonder and Magic of Colombia” from Cartagena to Barranquilla and back, with a themed party that captures the energy and joy of Latin culture.

AmaWaterways added that on “Melodies of the Danube,” guests can explore the history and architecture of Budapest, Vienna and Bratislava through guided city tours, scenic bike rides and hikes, including highlights such as the Castle Hill hike in Budapest and a tasting tour in Bratislava.

In Colombia, travelers will immerse themselves in the culture along the Magdalena River, with excursions like village tours in Sitio Nuevo, nature outings in Magangué and a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Mompox.

Onboard, guests will enjoy award-winning cuisine, farm-to-table menus and complimentary regional wine, beer and soft drinks.