AmaWaterways Unveils 2025 Festive Cruises Across Europe

AmaWaterways has announced its 2025 Holiday Cruises, with limited space available. Sailings on offer include the “Christmas Markets Cruises” or “Festive Delights Cruises”, with select New Year’s Eve departures offering the opportunity to explore Europe’s riverside towns.

The company announced in a press release that guests who book by October 31, 2025, will receive up to $2,500 per stateroom in savings, plus an exclusive offer of up to two complimentary nights in Europe on select New Year’s Cruises. The offer is valid for new bookings only.

The company added that its Christmas markets cruises offer guests the chance to experience the festive traditions of Europe along the Danube and Rhine rivers. Sailings depart December 17-24, 2025, for “Iconic Christmas Markets.”

The “Festive Delights Cruises” offer a Christmas onboard experience paired with local seasonal celebrations in charming river towns. Highlights include tree trimming, caroling and a New Year’s Eve gala on select departures.

Sailings are available in the Netherlands, France, Portugal, Belgium and along the Rhine and Danube rivers. Select departures include:

“Enticing Douro – Festive Delights” (December 16 to 23, 2025; December 19 to 26, 2025)

“Flavors of Portugal & Spain – Festive Delights” (December 13 to 20, 2025; December 20 to 27, 2025), and

“Taste of Bordeaux – Festive Delights” (November 27 to December 4, 2025; December 4 to 11, 2025).

Select sailings also feature a special New Year’s Eve celebration in the Main Lounge. On specific itineraries, ships may be docked close to cities offering fireworks displays:

“Colors of Provence” (December 25, 2025, to January 1, 2026)

“Enchanting Rhine” (December 25, 2025, to January 1, 2026), and

“Best of Holland & Belgium” (December 25, 2025 to January 1, 2025).

AmaWaterways is also gifting travelers up to two extra nights in Europe on select New Year’s cruises.

Guests wishing to avoid flying on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day may enjoy a complimentary pre-cruise stay at a four- or five-star hotel, complete with breakfast and an included transfer to the ship the following day.

Depending on the departure, guests may then extend their celebrations with an additional night onboard or a leisurely New Year’s Day sleep-in followed by a full day of meals and one extra night onboard.