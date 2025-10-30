AmaMelodia Becomes Second Ama Ship in Colombia

Following what the company said was an overwhelmingly positive response to AmaMagdalena being added to the AmaWaterways fleet in early 2025, the river cruise line has announced the welcome of AmaMelodia to its fleet.

According to a press release, AmaMelodia’s launch was celebrated on October 26, 2025, marking a significant milestone for the company and its Magdalena River cruise efforts.

“Launching these two ships has been an extraordinary collaboration with our Colombian partners. Together, we are not only creating unforgettable travel experiences for our guests but also helping to build a sustainable foundation for tourism that benefits local communities along the river,” said Catherine Powell, CEO of AmaWaterways.

The AmaMelodia has been designed to accommodate 64 guests, with the ship’s design reflecting the true essence of Colombian culture and artistry, the company said.

“Over the past three years, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with our Colombian partners and witnessing the incredible pride and passion that define this country. From its talented artisans to the warm communities along the riverbanks, Colombia’s spirit is woven into every detail of this ship. AmaMelodia is a celebration of that culture and a beautiful example of what can be achieved through true collaboration and respect for local heritage,” added Kristin Karst, the co-founder and chief brand ambassador of AmaWaterways.

Everything, from the décor to the cuisine, aboard the AmaMelodia embodies the country and its people, the company said.

When guests book, they can choose between two itineraries: the Magic of Colombia and the Wonders of Colombia. Each of these itineraries explores the history, cuisine, music and biodiversity that define the Magdalena River Valley. Excursions have also been created to allow guests to authentically experience the local culture, featuring visits to places like jazz concerts in Mompox and outings in Palenque.

To make this cruise possible, the promotion agency ProColumbia worked with AmaWaterways.

“Our role has been to coordinate national and regional actors with the tourism sector to facilitate the launch of this operation and maximize its positive impact on the territories,” said Carmen Carbellero, president of ProColumbia.

ProColumbia has also recognized AmaWaterway’s commitment to cultural exchange and sustainable tourism and believes the AmaMelodia will further help connect travellers with the community’s traditions.

With the AmaMelodia joining the AmaMagdalena (pictured above), AmaWaterways will offer more guests the opportunity to experience the heart and soul of Colombia and its Magdalena River.