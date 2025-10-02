AK Wrap Delivers Cutlery-Wrapping Machines to MSC Euribia

AK Wrap announced that two CroWrap machines have been delivered to the MSC Euribia for installation in early October.

Klaudio Vukić, founder of AK Wrap and developer of CroWrap, stated that the robotic cutlery-wrapping machine, designed for the cruise and hospitality industries, targets large-scale buffet operations at sea.

The offering ensures hygiene, efficiency and consistent presentation while significantly reducing crew workload.

“The journey never stops — preparation for the next machines starts immediately,” the company said in a social media post.

Vukić said in a statement that during 2025, five machines have been installed across the MSC fleet and added that more deliveries are planned before the end of the year.

“Thirteen additional machines are scheduled for MSC in 2026, seeing a full fleet implementation by 2027 with 40 machines,” Vukić added.

The company is also preparing orders for another major cruise line and is working with two others, he added.