Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

AK Wrap Delivers Cutlery-Wrapping Machines to MSC Euribia

AK Wrap Machines

AK Wrap announced that two CroWrap machines have been delivered to the MSC Euribia for installation in early October.

Klaudio Vukić, founder of AK Wrap and developer of CroWrap, stated that the robotic cutlery-wrapping machine, designed for the cruise and hospitality industries, targets large-scale buffet operations at sea.

The offering ensures hygiene, efficiency and consistent presentation while significantly reducing crew workload.

“The journey never stops — preparation for the next machines starts immediately,” the company said in a social media post.

Vukić said in a statement that during 2025, five machines have been installed across the MSC fleet and added that more deliveries are planned before the end of the year.

“Thirteen additional machines are scheduled for MSC in 2026, seeing a full fleet implementation by 2027 with 40 machines,” Vukić added.

The company is also preparing orders for another major cruise line and is working with two others, he added.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

70 Ships | 183,733 Berths | $64.8 Billion | View

Expedition Report
CIN 2025 Exp Report

Highlights:

  • Full Overview
  • All Operators
  • 200+ Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
Annual Report
Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Cruise Overview
  • All Ships, Brands
  • 2033+ Outlook
  • Supply Data
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today