AIDA Puts Spotlight on Special Prices for 2026 Family Cruises

AIDA Cruises has highlighted its family offers for the summer of 2026 on cruises between April and October 2026.

The company said that it is offering a seven-day cruise onboard the AIDAnova on the “Scandinavian Highlights from Kiel” to Norway, available for booking from 1,870 euros.

It is also offering the “Mediterranean treasures with Corsica from Mallorca” onboard the AIDAcosma from 1,670 euros for a family.

Onboard features on the AIDAnova include a climbing area, waterslides and a neighboring beach club. In addition, the AIDAcosma offers a bouldering wall and a large indoor fun park.

AIDA said in a press release that the ships also offer family-friendly facilities, including the Fuego family restaurant with a children’s buffet and baby bistro.

There is also the water playground and the mini golf area. The ships also feature deluxe veranda cabins tailored to the needs of families.

Entertainment for children and teenagers includes the following:

Kids Club

Teens Club

Participatory shows and talent formats

Family Ocean Lounge

AIDA Clubbie Parade and Kids Prime Time

Family Cinema

A Virtual Reality Adventure, and

Creative and experiential workshops.

The company said that in many ports, there are family-friendly tours where young and old guests can explore together. There are also separate trips for young people to travel with their peers.

AIDA is offering the digital adventure scavenger hunt. Families are equipped with an app and playfully explore the city.

The wellness oasis in the Body & Soul Spa opens its doors to families with children under 16 once a trip. Another highlight is the Spa under the Stars for families, which is an evening in the sauna area, accompanied by a designed program.

AIDA offers cabins that are tailored to the needs of families. The cabins have connecting doors and, depending on the cabin, up to five people can live together.

There are also extras available for families with small children: baby beds, fall protection, a baby food warmer, a baby monitor, a baby corner, baby baths, toddler chairs and a lowered children’s buffet.