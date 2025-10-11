AIDA Announces AIDAprima’s Festival Cruise 2026 Line-Up

AIDA Cruises has announced that the AIDAprima will host the third annual AIDA Festival Cruise, Powered by Feelings of Happiness. The company released the line-up for the sailing in a press release.

The cruise will sail from June 8 to 12, 2026. The four-day journey sails from Hamburg to the Belgian North Sea coast and features a line-up of 32 top artists.

The main acts on the Theatrium Stage include:

SDP, which is among the most successful bands in Germany

Clueso, who holds nine award-winning albums and sold-out tours

Bausa, who has released hits like “What you call love” and received 27 Precious Metal Awards, and

ClockClock, which is reportedly a favorite.

The company said that further highlights include:

David Puentez

HBz

Mia Julia

Neelix

Julian Sommer

P

Captain Jack

Lari Luke

LE SHUUK

Noel Holler

Esther Graf

FAST BOY

Curse

Caro van Ee

DJ Stylewarz

Eastbeatbrothers

Elephantr, and

The four-day sailing is available for booking, with prices starting at 1,575 euros per person.

According to the press release, AIDA will be celebrating its birthday the day before the cruise.

On June 7, 2026, the AIDAprima will participate in a birthday event, titled “30 Years of AIDA,” in the port of Hamburg with the AIDAperla and AIDAsol.