Adverse Weather Diverts Royal Caribbean Ship to Canada

The upcoming cruise of Royal Caribbean’s Liberty of the Seas will sail to Canada instead of Bermuda due to adverse weather related to Tropical Storm Jerry.

According to a statement, the ship is now set to make an overnight visit to Saint John after leaving New York on Oct. 11, 2025.

“Along with our Chief Meteorologist, Craig Seltzer, we’ve been closely monitoring the developing low-pressure coastal storm system in conjunction with the path of Tropical Storm Jerry impacting our voyage path south,” Royal Caribbean said.

“These storms’ forecast tracks make it hard to provide you with a safe and comfortable journey toward Bermuda,” the company continued in its letter, which was sent to booked guests.

“So, after exploring all of our options, we’ve decided to enjoy an overnight in Saint John in New Brunswick.”

Sailing roundtrip from Cape Liberty, the Liberty of the Seas was initially set to offer a five-night cruise to Bermuda that featured an overnight visit to Royal Naval Dockyard.

“We’re terribly sorry for this last-minute change caused by weather; your safety is our top priority,” Royal Caribbean added.

Currently impacting the Lesser Antilles, Tropical Storm Jerry is expected to move north over the week, passing near Bermuda on Sunday.

Royal Caribbean is also bringing forward the embarkation of the upcoming cruise onboard the Symphony of the Seas due to deteriorating weather conditions.

Sailing from Cape Liberty on Oct. 12, 2025, the Oasis-class ship is set to offer a seven-night cruise to Florida and the Bahamas.

According to a separate statement, guests are being asked to arrive at Cape Liberty two hours earlier than their original check-in slots.

“We have been closely monitoring a developing coastal low-pressure system forecast to impact the port of Cape Liberty beginning on Sunday,” the company said.

“Due to the deteriorating weather conditions, we will continue to monitor the ocean storm system and only depart once we deem it is safe to do so,” Royal Caribbean added.

After departing from the New York region, the Symphony is scheduled to make visits to Port Canaveral, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau.