A-Rosa: Known, Proven and Seeing International Growth

“We have strong post-pandemic demand,” said Steve Sprunk, sales director at A-Rosa, in the 2026 European River Cruise Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

“We reached plus 30 percent in the first three months. That is in comparison to an already good running last year,” he added.

Sprunk explained that the company’s USP is being multi-generational and a focus on couples and families. The company further differentiates itself by offering flexible packages and offering buffet options for both adults and kids rather than a seated dinner.

“The A-Rosa product is well-known, proven and loved. We are expanding our offerings in France and adding themed cruises. We are also working on our A-Rosa app, which is good for our digital improvement,” added Sprunk.

He noted that the company’s portfolio currently includes over 60 routes on 15 vessels.

International Growth

According to Sprunk, the company has three core focuses: an adaptive mindset, perspective and a successful aim.

“We must be aware of where the market is going and how the product should be developed,” said Sprunk.

“We are not selling a product; we are not selling a service. We are selling a feeling of a good running and relaxing journey. And the potential for growth is especially in the international market. Our focus is on international growth,” he explained.

Trends

The company has noted a number of important trends, according to Sprunk, and these include multigenerational traveling slow cruising, customized travel and eco-friendly options.

“Germany remains our core market, but we are seeing steady growth in the UK. We are focused on Benelux, the U.S., Canada and Australia. We even have a sales manager in South Africa. The international market is Scandinavia, Northern Sweden and Norway,” Sprunk added.

He noted that A-Rosa has seen optimistic international sales growth, and the goal for 2026 is plus 15 percent revenue. He also highlighted the importance of working with travel agencies for the business.

Sprunk pointed to the challenges brought by changing water levels and how the company is addressing them and mentioned that the company is thinking about new designs, such as shallow draft vessels.