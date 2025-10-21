2025 Cruise Season Delivers Billion-Dollar Lift to Vancouver’s Economy

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority announced that the Canada Place cruise terminal has welcomed over 300 cruise ships and more than 1 million passengers in 2025, supporting tourism and businesses locally and nationally.

The final cruise ship of the 2025 season, the Coral Princess, will depart from the Canada Place cruise terminal on October 21, 2025, marking the end of the cruise season.

“We deeply value our long-standing partnership with the Port of Vancouver,” said Jim Berra, Princess Cruises’s chief commercial officer.

“As a gateway to Alaska, Vancouver offers our guests not only seamless embarkation but also the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant culture and national beauty of this remarkable city,” added Berra.

The cruise terminal at the Port of Vancouver welcomed 301 cruise ship visits and 1.2 million passengers between March 5 and October 21, 2025.

“This year’s success underscores the cruise sector’s power as an economic engine,” said Shri Madiwal, vice president of operations and supply chain at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

“I want to thank all our partners for their hard work and collaboration supporting this year’s cruise season,” added Madiwal.

The authority said in a press release that cruise activity through the Port of Vancouver contributes more than $1 billion annually to the local economy. Cruise lines spend up to $660 million each year on local goods and services, and passengers spend an average of $450 each on hotels, restaurants, shopping, tours and local attractions and more.

Preliminary bookings for 2026 point to another strong year, with even more cruise ship calls and cruise passenger visits expected at the Port of Vancouver.

“This year’s cruise season again delivered strong results, highlighting the sector’s importance to our regional economy,” said Royce Chwin, president and CEO of Destination Vancouver.

“Each sailing delivers measurable benefits supporting local jobs and visitor spending across restaurants, attractions, transportation and retail. We’ll continue collaborating with all our industry partners to advance Vancouver’s standing as an exceptional home port,” added Chwin.

The authority added that in 2025, more than 80 percent of cruise calls at the Port of Vancouver were shore-power enabled.

The industry also demonstrated participation in the ECHO Program’s voluntary slowdowns to protect at-risk whales in the Salish Sea, with cruise lines achieving an 85 percent participation rate.