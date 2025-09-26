Windstar: Ways to Winter Promotion for Small Ship Cruises

Windstar Cruises has announced that from September 25 through October 7, 2025, the company is offering a limited-time “Ways to Winter” promotion.

The offer features a Free All-Inclusive Package plus up to $1,000 onboard credit per stateroom on select small-ship cruises in Tahiti, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands.

Travelers can use the offer to save and sail on voyages departing through the end of March 2026.

“We’re experiencing incredible momentum, particularly for short-lead travel,” says Dianna Rom, vice president of sales at Windstar Cruises.

“This promotion encourages guests and travel advisors to book now by offering added amenities and incentives to try something new. It’s a jump on Wave Season, and the time to act is now,” added Rom.

The company said in a press release that Windstar Cruises’ small ships visit unique destinations that larger ships cannot, and these destinations are best experienced during the cooler months.

The promotion includes Windstar’s All-In Package, covering:

Unlimited Wi-Fi

All gratuities, and

A wide selection of beer, wine, and cocktails.

Depending on the length of the itinerary, guests also receive up to $1,000 Onboard Credit to personalize their voyage. The offer is available for booking from September 25 to October 7, 2025, for voyages departing through March 2026.

According to the press release, travelers can swap short days and chilly nights for sun-filled yacht adventures across regions, many of which are only available in the winter.

Destination highlights include the following:

Tahiti (September to March)

Guests can immerse themselves in island culture, swimming directly from the yacht’s Marina into lagoons, swimming with reef sharks and manta rays, as well as exploring coral gardens.

Caribbean (October to March)

Highlights include cozy harbors, beach towns, snorkeling and dining at the beach BBQ, beach bars and local specialties like conch fritters.

Canary Islands (November to February)

Guests can explore volcanic landscapes and Moorish influences and ride a wicker toboggan. They can also sip wine in volcanic vineyards.

Costa Rica and Panama Canal (November to March)

Highlights include the canal, the rainforest and beaches featuring monkeys, toucans and sloths.

Mediterranean (October to March)

Guests can see ports and local traditions and explore Spain, Italy, France and Croatia. Festive Christmas markets, historical sights and overnights are also included.

Other included regions range from Greece to Northern Europe, South America and Ocean crossings.