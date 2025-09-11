Windstar Unveils New Themed Voyages

Windstar Cruises has announced its Themed Voyages Collection launching for the 2025-26 season.

“What I love about these new themed voyages is how they turn the whole ship into part of the adventure,” said Janet Bava, chief commercial officer of Windstar Cruises.

“One cruise you’re learning to tie the perfect bowline or painting alongside a world-class artist; the next you’re dancing under the stars at a pirate party or deck BBQ. It’s the kind of small-ship magic only Windstar can provide,” added Bava.

The company said in a press release that Windstar’s “Masterpieces at Sea” voyages will host an acclaimed Fountainhead artist on select sailings, who will be creating a mural or large installation in real time.

A second artist will join each voyage as an instructor, transforming The Screening Room into a hands-on art studio with painting workshops, Paint and Sip classes and more.

In addition, an onboard art historian will deliver a series of talks, tying the destinations’ artistic heritage to the creativity happening at sea.

The company will also offer curated art-focused excursions led by the guest artists onboard.

Masterpieces at Sea sailings include:

“Brushes & Tapas”, November 14, 2025

“Europe Winter Riviera”, February 20, 2026

“Mediterranean Island Mosaic”, August 13, 2026, and

“Gems of the Leeward Islands”, October 28, 2026.

Windstar added in the press release that its “Knot Your Average Crossing” voyages set sail beginning in November 2025 and will allow guests to step up to the flying bridge and take the helm, learning age-old seamanship skills from the crew.

The sailings will feature enrichment programs such as:

Hands-on workshops in knot tying

Chart reading

Star mapping, and

Guest speakers.

On the upcoming sailing, “Knot Your Average Crossing” (Lisbon to St. Maarten), historian and journalist Joseph Novitski will deliver a lecture series on piracy, naval order and the origins of the U.S. Navy.

In addition, Windstar’s “Mind, Body, Spirit Collection” itineraries will offer transformative experiences designed for guests to nurture their whole selves.

Renowned yoga teacher and life coach Debbie Dixon leads daily sessions of yoga, meditation and breathwork on open decks, and guests can experience the Elixir Bar, offering nutrient-rich juices.

Also on offer is guidance from an additional onboard wellness coach for personalized, one-on-one attention.

Image: Jost Van Dyke