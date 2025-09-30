Windstar Names Kieny as Central US Regional Sales Manager

Lauren Kieny has been named as Windstar’s new central U.S. regional sales manager.

According to a statement, this appointment marks a step toward the cruise brand’s commitment to strengthening travel advisor partnerships and promoting the joys of small-ship cruising.

Kieny previously held leadership roles at American Queen Voyages, SeaDream Yacht Club, Oceania Cruises and Globus Family of brands.

Her most recent role was as the Director of Sales for the Midwest at SeaDream Yacht Club. In her current role with Windstar, she will oversee sales efforts across 12 states, the company said.

In past roles, Kieny handled everything from reservations and sales operations to customer service, so she has a keen understanding of what travel advisors need to succeed in embodying Windstar’s “180 degrees from ordinary” style of cruising.

She is also recognized for her passion for helping travel advisors grow their businesses.

In her new role as Regional Sales Manager for the US, she will work closely with travel advisors on promotional initiatives and events, as well as account management and sales planning, including webinars, training sessions, and familiarization trips. So the partnership is mutually advantageous.

Joe Jiffo, the director of sales at Windstar Cruises, said: “Lauren’s energy, enthusiasm, and deep industry knowledge make her a natural fit for Windstar.

She understands the importance of relationships and brings a fresh perspective to our team. Her passion for travel and discovery is a perfect match for Windstar’s spirit of exploration and our friendly, personalized service.”

On the heels of Kieny’s appointment is the boutique cruise line’s announcement that it will be expanding with two new ships. The Star Seeker is set to debut in December 2025, and the Star Explorer is debuting a little later in December 2026.