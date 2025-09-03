Wind Star Joins Star Breeze Sailing Year-Round in French Polynesia

Windstar Cruises announced that starting March 2027, the Wind Star will join the Star Breeze to sail year-round in French Polynesia, making it Windstar’s most expansive South Pacific deployment to date.

“Tahiti is part of our DNA, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring our sailing yacht back to these legendary waters,” said Christopher Prelog, president of Windstar Cruises.

The company said in a press release that guests will have their pick of experiences with two ships:

The Wind Star will sail the seven-night “Dreams of Tahiti” itinerary continuously, with weekly Monday departures. Every voyage visits Raiatea, a destination not featured on competing seven-day itineraries.

The Star Breeze will focus on longer voyages to more remote locales like the Tuamotus, Marquesas, Fiji and the Cook Islands. These can be combined into Star Collector Voyages of up to 21 days.

The company said that new for 2027 are:

The most Tahiti cruise departures of any line, as both yachts are sailing full-time in the region

“Early Goodbye” disembarkation: The ships arrive in Papeete at 8:00 p.m. the day before departure day, allowing guests to connect with same-evening flights to LAX

Simplified cruise and hotel packages to make it easier to add a stay in an overwater bungalow, with flexible flight options available through Windstar or independently, and

New AquaBanas at the yacht’s marina platform, private floating lounges with sunshades, tables and chairs for a resort-like experience.

Windstar added that the Destination Discovery Event: Polynesian Feast and Fire, invites guests to a private motu for an evening of Tahitian fire dancing, live music and island cuisine under the stars.

Other highlights include a Cultural Ambassador teaching ukulele, flower crown and lei-making, how to tie a pareo and Tahitian language and traditions.

Cooking demonstrations, shore excursions guided by locals, snorkeling and other water sports activities will also be available.

Guests are encouraged to reserve by October 31 for the best fares and suite selection.

Guests can also enjoy up to $200 in onboard credit and Windstar’s All-In package, as well as save an additional 5 percent when paying in full at the time of booking. This saving is combinable with the Early Booking Offer.