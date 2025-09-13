Westerdam Sets Sail on Holland America’s ‘Glaciers & Volcanoes’ Cruise

The Westerdam recently sailed from the port of Vancouver for Holland America Line’s “Glaciers & Volcanoes” cruise.

Sailing to destinations in Hawaii, Alaska and the Pacific, the 27-night itinerary is part of the company’s Legendary Voyages program.

The unique cruise is set to visit a series of traditional cruise ports, as well as off-the-beaten-path destinations before ending in Seattle in late September.

Upon departing from Canada, the Westerdam is making its way north with visits to Anchorage and Valdez, as well as scenic cruising at Hubbard Glacier.

The month-long itinerary also includes unique visits to Dutch Harbor and Kodiak before heading south to Hawaii.

After six days at sea, the Westerdam is set to arrive in the archipelago for visits to Nawiliwili, Kailua-Kona and Hilo.

The itinerary also features an overnight visit to Honolulu before returning to the West Coast and ending in Seattle.

Upon completing the itinerary, the Westerdam is scheduled to embark on a repositioning voyage to Asia.

The 2004-built ship offers itineraries to Japan, the Far East and Southeast Asia during the 2025-26 winter season.

According to Holland America, its Legendary Voyages provide guests an opportunity to explore destinations in-depth with longer itineraries that “delve deep into popular and harder-to-reach parts of the world.”

Ranging from 25 to 59 nights in length, the sailings also offer shipboard programming specially curated to share insights into the history and culture of the destinations visited.

Events unique to the sailings include destination-themed parties and sailaways, as well as classic cruise activities.

As part of the program, Holland America is set to offer a new edition of the “Glaciers & Volcanoes” cruise in 2026. With a similar itinerary, the 28-night voyage sails onboard the Noordam starting on Sep. 6, 2025.